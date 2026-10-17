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Translated by

After winning the senior title: Egyptian five put Saudi Arabia to shame in the youth "Gulf" tournament

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia U17
Egypt U17
Gulf Cup
Saudi Arabia
Egypt

Surprise defeat

Saudi Arabia's senior side had barely finished celebrating their Arabian Gulf Cup triumph after a 23-year absence before the youth team tasted an embarrassing defeat in the same competition.

The seniors were crowned champions of the Arabian Gulf Cup, "Gulf 27", on 6 October, beating the UAE 2-0 in the final.

Around 10 days later, Saudi Arabia played their first match in the Arabian Gulf Youth Cup, which Qatar is hosting until 4 November.

Their opener pitted the Saudi youth side against Egypt's under-17s, invited to the Gulf tournament as a guest along with China.

Goalless at the break, the game then fell apart. Egypt flooded the Saudi net with five second-half goals.

Mohamed Gamal opened the scoring in the 54th minute from a penalty, before Ziad Saudi added the second in the 80th minute, then Ahmed Safwat in the 85th, Khaled Mahmoud (90+6) and finally Ahmed Bashir (90+8).

Saudi fans were furious. They tore into the levels shown by the youth players and demanded the course be corrected quickly.

Saudi Arabia sit in Group B of the Arabian Gulf Under-17 Youth Cup alongside Iraq, Kuwait, Yemen and Egypt.

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