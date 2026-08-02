After widespread controversy: Petković settles his position on leaving the Algeria national team

Vladimir Petkovic's reign as Algeria coach looks all but over. Media reports suggest the Swiss's time with the Greens is drawing to a close, with an official announcement expected soon that will open the door to a new era under a different coach.

Algerian journalist Mohamed Louadahi, of Qatar's beIN Sports network, broke the story on his official "Facebook" account, revealing that Petkovic had told his coaching staff his mission with Algeria was finished.

According to Louadahi, the split between coach and the Algerian Football Federation will be by mutual consent. The formal announcement is expected to follow.

The same source poured cold water on recent claims of sharp disputes or "arm-twisting" between Petkovic and the federation, insisting those reports were wide of the mark.

Both parties, he said, had reached an amicable agreement to tear up the contract, with no crises and no major financial claims. A quiet exit that keeps the relationship intact.

Who comes next? Louadahi reckons the Spanish school holds the strongest hand to take charge of Algeria as Petkovic's successor.

Algerian commentator Hafid Derradji offered his own take: "Petkovic informed his assistants that his journey with Algeria has ended, and that he will not continue leading the Greens, after reaching an agreement by mutual consent with the president of the Algerian Football Federation."

Everything still hinges on the official word from the Algerian Football Federation, both on the Swiss coach's departure and on the identity of the man who will lead Algeria into their next fixtures.