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Abdelmawgood Samir

Translated by

After United's interest: Barcelona surprise Gavi following Rodri's signing!

Transfers
Barcelona
Manchester United
Premier League
LaLiga
Gavi
Spain
England

What happened?

Barcelona are preparing to open talks over a new contract for Gavi in the coming months, even though the Spanish midfielder's current deal runs for another four seasons. The move signals the board's determination to keep the player and cement his standing in the project, coinciding with Rodri's arrival at the Catalan club.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona plan to begin negotiations with Gavi's representatives over the renewal in the coming months. Manchester United, meanwhile, have shown an interest in the player at the request of their manager Michael Carrick.

Gavi's ties to Barcelona already run until 2030, yet the club want to extend them anyway. The sporting management led by Deco and the coaching staff under Hansi Flick are delighted with his development and his role in the side, and they are determined to keep him as a key part of their future.

The player himself has no desire to leave. Gavi feels a deep happiness at Barcelona and considers the club his home, having come through the academy all the way to the first team. He also enjoys a strong relationship with Flick, who has helped him grow both technically and personally.

Flick sees Gavi as central to his plans and is building him into his schemes for the new season. The player, for his part, wants to keep developing and eventually reach a more important role, right up to wearing the captain's armband.

Club Friendlies
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
Al Ahly SC crest
Al Ahly SC
AHL
Premier League
Hull City crest
Hull City
HUL
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN

United's interest arrives as the English club make significant moves to bolster their midfield, having spent around 100 million euros on Andre Santos and Youri Tielemans. Their current priority is a left-back.

Even so, Barcelona show no sign of handing United a genuine opening. The club's plan points firmly towards securing Gavi's future with a new contract, a clear message about his value to the sporting project.

Rodri's arrival, then, has not squeezed Gavi out. If anything, it has pushed the board to double down on their faith in the young midfielder with a step that could settle his future early and shut the door on Manchester United.

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