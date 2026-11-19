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Carles Puyol, the Barcelona and former Spain national team legend, has become the new director of relations and international football at Inter Club d'Escaldes, who compete in the Andorran first division.

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According to Marca newspaper, Carles Puyol has lived in the Principality of Andorra since the start of 2022.

He came close to accepting one of several offers from Gerard Piqué, his former Barcelona team-mate, to join the sporting management at Andorra, the club where Piqué is the largest shareholder and is responsible for the technical staff. In the end, he turned it down.

Puyol's brief at Escaldes Engordany, the current league champions, is to help the club keep growing and developing after they became the first Andorran side to reach the league phase of a European competition.

In an official statement as the new director of relations and international football at Inter Club d'Escaldes, who are competing in the UEFA Conference League, Puyol said: "I would like to congratulate the club on everything it has achieved so far."

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He continued: "Winning is always difficult, but staying at the highest level is even harder. The challenge will be to keep working with the same ambition and motivation, in order to continue growing and achieve new goals."

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Puyol represented Spain's senior side from 2000 to 2013, winning 100 caps.

He lifted the European Championship with Spain in 2008, then the World Cup in 2010.

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At Barcelona, where he wore the captain's armband, Puyol won 21 trophies between his debut in 1999 and his retirement in 2014. That haul included six La Liga titles, three Champions League crowns and the historic sextuple in 2009.

Now he'll link up again with coach Felipe Ortiz at Inter Club d'Escaldes. The pair played together in Barcelona's youth ranks and remain close friends.