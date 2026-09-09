Dani Olmo has been running through Barcelona's strengths after a superb start to the season, both at home and in Europe.

Barcelona fired an early warning to the giants of the old continent on Wednesday evening, thrashing Dutch visitors Feyenoord 5-1 at the Spotify Camp Nou in the opening round of the Champions League league phase.

Raphinha grabbed two, with Karim Adeyemi, Lamine Yamal and Gabriel Jesus completing the rout.

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Speaking to Movistar, Olmo said: "We are happy that Lamine scored that free-kick. He is ambitious. He always wants to score, to help the team win, and he always does that, whether he scores or not."

"For us, it may be normal to reach this level so quickly," he continued. "We are a team that pushes forward a lot, we always take the initiative, we have the necessary quality in attack, and we create a lot of chances. In the end, we are the ones who create those chances."

Flexibility is another string to their bow. "We are a team that adapts perfectly. We are flexible, and we have players capable of playing in different positions. We are all in this together. That is clear, and we will all help the team to win," Olmo went on.

He added: "Expectations are always high. We are Barcelona. We want to compete for everything. It is not easy to continue like this because the difficulty lies in staying there. But there is always room for improvement."