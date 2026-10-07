Al-Hilal have handed themselves a timely boost ahead of the eagerly awaited Clasico with traditional rival Al-Ittihad, welcoming back a player who had fallen victim to another old foe, Al-Ahli.
The Riyadh giants host Al-Ittihad next Saturday at the Kingdom Arena in the Saudi capital, the standout fixture of the eighth round of the Roshn League.
Three days out from the Clasico, Al-Hilal confirmed defender Ali Lajami has recovered from the injury that had sidelined him in recent weeks.
Lajami picked up the problem during Al-Hilal's 3-0 win over Al-Ahli at the start of last September, in the standout fixture of the third round of the Saudi Roshn League. He had not featured for "the Boss" since.
In a statement on their official "X" account, Al-Hilal revealed that Lajami took part in the first portion of the squad's group session on Wednesday as they geared up for the Clasico against Al-Ittihad.
The Saudi international defender becomes the second player to return from a long-term injury, following French full-back Theo Hernandez, who went down in that same clash with Al-Ahli.
Victory is the target as Al-Hilal chase a result that keeps them top of the table. They lead on 18 points, a single point clear of second-placed "the Dean".