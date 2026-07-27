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After the World Cup shock: Salem Al-Dawsari adds to Saudi Arabia's woes

S. Al-Dawsari
Al Hilal
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Pro League
World Cup
Saudi Arabia

The Tornado in the eye of the storm

Saudi Arabia are sweating over an injury to their star captain Salem Al-Dawsari, and it comes hot on the heels of a shocking exit from the 2026 World Cup finals.

Things went badly wrong at the last World Cup. Saudi Arabia crashed out in the group stage with just two points from three matches, sparking sharp criticism and a fierce backlash aimed at everyone, Al-Dawsari chief among them.

Read also: To write history: Dembélé settles his stance on Al-Hilal's offer

Surgery on his knee tendon has already cost Al-Dawsari Al-Hilal's entire pre-season build-up.

Saudi newspaper "Al-Riyadiah" report that Al-Dawsari is highly likely to miss the Arabian Gulf Cup, which the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia hosts from 23 September to 6 October 2026.

Saudi Pro League
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL
Al-Faisaly crest
Al-Faisaly
AFS

According to the paper, he faces the first month and a half of the season on the sidelines. That is a painful blow to the leaders of Asia, who are chasing every title going.

Few players have meant more to Al-Hilal and Saudi Arabia over the past decade. His absence will leave a big void.


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