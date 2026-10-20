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Trabzonspor v Besiktas JK - Turkish Super League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Hussein Hamdy
Translated by

After the victory in the summit clash: Salah sends a sarcastic message to the president of Besiktas

M. Salah
Trabzonspor
Besiktas
Super Lig
Egypt
Türkiye

The Pharaoh never stops scoring

Egypt's Mohamed Salah took aim at Besiktas president Serdal Adali after Trabzonspor met the Istanbul side yesterday, Monday, in the eighth round of the Turkish league.

Trabzonspor beat Besiktas 2-0. Ozan Tufan opened the scoring in the 21st minute, before the Egyptian doubled the hosts' lead in the 71st.

On his official account on the "X" network, Salah posted photos of his celebration after the goal, writing "(35%)" across them in a dig at a previous statement from the Besiktas president.

Besiktas had chased Salah before he signed for Trabzonspor, but talks between the two parties broke down.

Adali claimed during those negotiations that Salah's agent, Rami Abbas, demanded his commission on the deal be raised to 35%, scuppering the move.

The goal carried extra weight. It made Salah the Turkish league's outright top scorer this season on 8 goals.

Salah joined Trabzonspor at the start of the current season on a free transfer, a fresh challenge after the end of his Liverpool journey.

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