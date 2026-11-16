After the seventh shock, Barcelona star becomes a "baffling puzzle" in the Spain squad

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Barcelona star Pedri has started only two of Spain's last nine matches, yet he has produced an excellent performance every time he has played.

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According to Sport, Pedri is filling an unusual role for a player of his ability and standing in the Spain set-up.

He has become an impact substitute and does the job brilliantly, but his absence from Spain's starting line-up remains striking. England was the latest example.

Sounding a little irritated by the question at his press conference, Spain coach Luis de la Fuente said: "I preferred Fabián Ruiz on this occasion."

De la Fuente had hinted at the call the day before. In truth, though, Fabián was still feeling the effects of his exertions against the Czech Republic, and the midfield badly missed a player with Pedri's skill, ball control and playmaking.

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Pedri's second-half introduction proved the point. De la Fuente corrected his initial plan, and with Pedri and Fermín on the pitch, Spain looked sharper, particularly in their link-up with Lamine Yamal.

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Pedro Porro's presence at full-back also helped Pedri, given the exceptional understanding between the pair. Small wonder the Catalan club are looking to sign the Tottenham star next season.

Pedri lost his starting place in the 2026 World Cup quarter-final, and his appearances have been intermittent ever since.

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He has started only two of Spain's last nine matches. The axe fell against Belgium at the World Cup, when Dani Olmo took his place.

Olmo is another hugely talented player. Pedri had to settle for second-half outings against Belgium and France, and above all against Argentina in the final, where the exceptional player we all know came to the fore.

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So far, De la Fuente hasn't found the right role for Pedri in his tactical system. He prefers him as an advanced playmaker, even though Pedri has shown at Barcelona that he can play perfectly alongside Rodri.

At the Metropolitano, Pedri played deeper, and it showed. He even finished the match as the lone holding midfielder because Zubimendi was feeling muscle pain, and the Barcelona man took total command of the ball, dictating the tempo.

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Pedri has started only two matches in this edition of the UEFA Nations League, and his place on the bench for the last two games raised plenty of eyebrows, especially with Dani Olmo absent.

Spain missed Pedri's quality in midfield against the Czech Republic. De la Fuente admitted as much: "We lacked control of the ball."

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That admission suggested Pedri would start against England at the Metropolitano. Instead, the coach opted for a more physical player, citing the build of England's players.

Physical strength isn't what makes the difference for Spain, though. Talent and skill are. De la Fuente brought in Merino and Pubill to bolster the team in the air and in individual duels, but the plan didn't work.

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Sport's verdict was clear: "Spain need Pedri. He is a player capable of making the difference, even if he plays in a more advanced position than he does at Barcelona."

Still, De la Fuente is unlikely to break up the strongest holding midfield pairing in his system: Rodri or Zubimendi alongside Fabián Ruiz.

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Pedri has proved beyond doubt that he can play there, at the base of the build-up, but the coach isn't fully convinced.

For Barcelona, the news is better. Pedri will return without the fatigue of heavy minutes, having played just 14 minutes against the Czech Republic and a further 45 against England.

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Accumulated fatigue after a gruelling 90 minutes against Atlético Madrid could have explained his absence against the Czech Republic. Leaving him out of the starting line-up against England, however, was a tactical decision.

Pedri, for his part, has handled it with great professionalism. He showed no displeasure, didn't object or complain, and stayed alongside his teammates as part of the family coach Luis de la Fuente has built. He's an exceptional player, and he deserves a bigger role and greater influence.