The rape case ended Benjamin Mendy's football career in England. The former Manchester City star then tried, in vain, to revive it with Lorient.

Now in Poland since 2025, the former France international, aged 32, has rediscovered his usual level with his new club, according to the French network "Foot Mercato".

At the peak of his career, Mendy seemed set for a dazzling future. He won the World Cup with France in 2018, then lifted the Premier League title with Manchester City, where he played alongside some of the game's brightest stars.

His rise came to a sudden halt in 2021. Authorities in the United Kingdom accused the Frenchman of rape and sexual assault.

The case drew widespread media coverage, battered his reputation and kept him off the pitch for months. Still at the top of European football, he found himself at the heart of a legal storm that shattered both his career and his personal life.

Salvation came from Poland. Mendy arrived at Pogon Szczecin in September 2025 and endured a difficult start before gradually rediscovering his best level.

These days, the 2018 World Cup winner has made himself an indispensable part of Oscar Garcia's system. Garcia previously coached Reims and Saint-Etienne.

His impact runs deep. His team have not lost a single match this season when he starts.

Speaking to the newspaper "Przeglad Sportowy Onet", his coach spelled out the work behind the revival: "The credit for this goes to Enrique Sanz. From the start, he worked with him on the physical side of his rehabilitation, while I focused more on the psychological and tactical aspects. We discussed with Benjamin what he wants to achieve. He told me that he is very focused on football and that he simply wants to enjoy playing."

Mendy has extended his contract until June 2027, with the option of a further year. In Szczecin, he appears to have found the right environment to revive his career.











