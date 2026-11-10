Raúl González has addressed the prospect of a future return to Real Madrid, the club where he became a legend, just as he embarks on his first professional job in management.

Real Oviedo have appointed the Spaniard as the new manager of their first team. He replaces Julián Calero, sacked despite guiding the side to a 2-1 win over Cádiz.

Raúl pulled on his training kit on Thursday to take his first session at the El Requexón pitch. He then switched to formal attire for his official unveiling at the Carlos Tartiere stadium.

Several of the club's senior board members joined him at his first press conference.

The secret behind accepting Oviedo's offer

According to AS, Raúl opened by offering his condolences to the family of the police officer who died in Oviedo that morning. He then explained his feelings: "After a period away from coaching, I was excited to choose a place with a rich history and a city that loves football. The club, and especially David Fernández (the sporting director), convinced me to take this decision and take on this project, which excites me because of the club's rich history and wonderful fans."

"I received offers from other clubs, but I was convinced by this serious management, which has been contributing to the development of the city for some time, and has a sporting complex under construction, which is an essential element for continued growth," he continued. "I was in contact with people in the sporting and general administrative management, and I spoke with Cazorla and César, and I feel that this place allows me to achieve what I aspire to."

He went on: "I am very excited, and I believe I am capable of contributing, and David knows me, and I need the support of the players. We have a balanced team, and all of that encouraged me to take this decision. The right moments come in their own time. We have seen good things this season, and everyone believes we deserve a better position in the table, and that is what we will strive to achieve."

The Real Madrid legend added: "We want to rise to the level of this club. We want to build a distinctive identity, and we will make use of the positives, which are many, because time is short. I have sensed the players' eagerness to give their best."

"It is a long journey full of battles," he said. "We will try to be in a good position and we will fight for our objective, which is to stay in the second division."

He explained: "I like to do things to the fullest. You are what you are as a player. I have to lead a wonderful team. We will be demanding, but we will enjoy it. Football is my passion; being on the pitch fills me with joy. I thanked the players for their support and understanding. We will deal with things step by step, and I will adapt. My first match was a friendly at the Tartiere stadium; fate granted me this opportunity."

The return to Real Madrid

Asked whether he could return to Real Madrid as a coach down the line, Raúl sidestepped the obvious yes you might expect from one of the club's legends. "I see myself staying here," he said. "Here I was given the opportunity and the trust, and I am very happy. I cannot stop smiling; it is an honour for me to work with this team every day. I hope people enjoy it, and that they see a team that fights courageously, and has never given up."

On the winter transfer window, he commented: "We must always act well, and we will ask for what we need. We are now at a stage where we are monitoring the development of the players. We will see what we can offer. We are all striving to achieve one goal. We will become stronger, I have a good team, and I am not complaining, and if we see aspects that can be improved, we will pursue them."

Raúl previously coached at the Real Madrid academy, but never took charge of the first team.