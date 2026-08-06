Press reports have revealed the arrival date of Dutchman Marino Pusic, Al-Ahli's new head coach, as he prepares to lead the Saudi club next season.

Al-Ahli confirmed the signing in the early hours of Thursday, tying Pusic to a two-year deal that runs until 2028. He replaces German coach Matthias Jaissle, who has left to take charge of England's Newcastle United.

According to Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah", Pusic will touch down in Jeddah on Thursday evening to begin his work with the club.

A tough task awaits the Dutchman. He will start work with his squad straight away, with the Saudi Pro League only a week from kick-off.

Al-Ahli open the new campaign on 13 August against Al-Diriyah in the first round of the Saudi Pro League.

Two goals drive the season ahead. Al-Ahli want the league title that has eluded them since 2016, and they also aim to defend the AFC Champions League Elite crown they have lifted in each of the last two seasons.

Before the new season, Al-Ahli played seven friendlies, six of them at their previous training camp in Austria and Portugal under Matthias Jaissle. They won just one, an 8-0 thrashing of Austria's Saalfelden.

The rest made for grim reading. Al-Ahli lost four, going down to Germany's Holstein Kiel, Portugal's Vitoria Guimaraes and Portimonense, and Saudi Arabia's Al-Ettifaq, and they drew with Portugal's Rio Ave and England's Fulham.