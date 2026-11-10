The Saudi Roshn League has revealed why it settled on such a controversial date for the postponed Clasico between Al-Ahli and Al-Nassr.

Al-Ahli were due to face Al-Nassr on 15 October, before the match was pushed back to next March because of the logistical circumstances Saudi Arabia went through in the recent period.

Then came a twist. With the 2027 Asian Cup moved from January to December next year, the league brought the match forward to 20 November, rescheduling the thirteenth round in the process.

That new date drew objections from some followers, not least because it falls directly after the international break and one day after the Best of Asia awards ceremony featuring Al-Ahli star Firas Al-Buraikan.

A source in the Roshn League hit back at the criticism in comments to the Saudi newspaper "Al-Riyadiyah", confirming that the new date carried the approval of representatives from both Al-Ahli and Al-Nassr, with neither club raising a single objection.

He explained that the league brought the game forward to this November rather than next March because both clubs face a packed run of fixtures in March, unlike the current period.

Why not December, then, alongside Al-Hilal against Al-Riyadh and Al-Ittihad against Al-Shabab? The source pointed to Al-Ahli and Al-Nassr both featuring in the Saudi Super Cup during that same window.

Al-Nassr sit third in the Saudi League table on 25 points, two behind leaders Al-Hilal and trailing second-placed Al-Qadsiah on goal difference.

Al-Ahli, meanwhile, occupy sixth with 21 points from 7 wins and 4 defeats. Beat Al-Nassr and they close right in on the summit.