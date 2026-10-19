After the Nuno Mendes shock: Enrique receives good news before the Barcelona clash

Luis Enrique has been handed a boost just hours before Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League meeting with Barcelona on Tuesday.

Fresh from a 4-2 win over Manchester City last week, PSG have another heavyweight tie on their hands.

Barcelona visit the Parc des Princes tomorrow evening, and the Parisians must do without Nuno Mendes, who picked up a muscle injury against Strasbourg.

During that 3-1 win, Maghnes Akliouche became a worry of his own. The attacking midfielder took a heavy challenge, hurt his ankle and couldn't see out the game.

Next matches PSG Champions League 15:00 BAR

Reassurance arrived on Monday morning. According to "Foot Mercato", media present at the red and blue side's session confirmed the former Monaco man was out on the pitch at the Campus training ground.

Luis Enrique can breathe a little easier, then. He gives an update on his squad at a press conference today.







