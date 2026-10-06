As the controversy surrounding the Egypt national team and the coaching staff led by Hossam Hassan and Ibrahim Hassan intensifies, the Egyptian Football Association appears in no rush to make hasty decisions. They are waiting for official reports to land and the dust to settle before resolving the outstanding files.

Ahmed Shobier, the media figure and former Al Ahly and Egypt goalkeeper, has revealed where Hani Abu Rida, president of the Egyptian Football Association, stands on the latest developments. Talk of Ibrahim Hassan being referred for investigation, he confirmed, is baseless.

Writing on his account on the "X" platform, Shobier said: "It was said that there is a referral of Ibrahim Hassan for investigation, this matter is baseless."

Abu Rida is waiting on Khaled El Darandaly's report, alongside the report from the Egypt coaching staff, before he discusses the crisis or takes any action. The Football Association president would rather let time cool things down and ease the tension.

What he wants, Shobier explained, is for the files to be thrashed out calmly, in a way that brings discipline and rationality back to the national team.

The relationship between the Football Association and the coaching staff is a priority for Abu Rida, Shobier stressed. So too is mending the relationship between the technical and administrative staff and the players, among them Mohamed Salah, Hamza Abdelkarim and Mohamed Abdelmonem.

The aim, he concluded, is to build a relationship rooted in respect and cooperation between all parties, with no belittling of the players, the coaching staff or the Football Association, so the Egypt national team can find stability in the period ahead.



