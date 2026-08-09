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Gabriel Martinelli Arsenal 2025-26Getty

Translated by

After the Guimaraes deal: Arsenal open to selling their star

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Arsenal are open to selling Gabriel Martinelli after wrapping up the £75 million signing of his fellow Brazilian Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle.

Guimaraes bolsters a midfield that already boasts Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard, Martin Zubimendi, Mikel Merino, Eberechi Eze and Myles Lewis-Skelly.

Mikel Arteta has beefed up his wing options too, landing Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge in a £34 million deal.

The Greece international arrived after Arteta sanctioned Leandro Trossard's £15 million switch to Besiktas.

Trossard isn't the only Arsenal winger tipped to leave the Emirates. Martinelli is another candidate for the exit door, according to English newspaper "Metro".

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Few players have given more to the club. The Brazilian has racked up 278 appearances across all competitions and long counted as one of the side's key pillars.

Last season told a different story. Martinelli managed just one goal in 30 Premier League matches, and he now looks set to sit behind Tzolis in Arteta's pecking order.

Galatasaray, the paper adds, have already tabled a tempting offer to prise him away.


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