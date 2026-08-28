Having missed out on Vinicius Junior, Arsenal have switched their focus to his Brazilian compatriot and Real Madrid team-mate Endrick, in a fresh push to land one of Brazilian football's brightest attacking prospects. Real, though, have slammed the door shut on any exit.

According to talkSPORT, Arsenal held preliminary talks with Real Madrid over a possible move for Endrick. The Gunners were ready to test the Merengue hierarchy's resolve with an official bid this window.

Driving the approach is the board's desire to add a fresh attacking option ahead of a campaign on two fronts, in the Premier League and the Champions League. Arsenal chiefs reckon Endrick's situation at the Bernabeu could crack the deal open.

The Brazilian forward arrived from Palmeiras in 2024 but has yet to nail down regular first-team minutes. A loan spell at Lyon last season revived him. He scored eight goals and laid on eight more in 21 games.

Competition for his spot only stiffened after the arrival of Carlos Espai, who marked the opening round against Espanyol by finding the net. That gave Arsenal another reason to try to exploit the scramble for attacking places.

Real Madrid's answer was blunt. Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reported that the Spanish club have no intention of letting Endrick go this window, despite Arsenal's request for his services.

Manager Jose Mourinho and the board are firmly behind keeping the player. Both want the Brazilian to stay, viewing him as a key project for the future.

Endrick shares that view. He has no plans to leave the Santiago Bernabeu and is determined to press on with Real Madrid.