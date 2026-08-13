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Mikel Arteta Arsenal 2026 pre-seasonGetty

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After the failure of the Vinicius bombshell: what did Arteta say about Arsenal's signings?

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The Spanish coach is following Arsenal's approach

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed that he is not promising the club's fans any further signings this summer, and believes there are very few players who could improve his squad.

The Gunners drew 1-1 with Como in a friendly at the Emirates Stadium last night, Wednesday, but beat Cesc Fabregas's side on penalties.

Bruno Guimaraes made his first appearance in an Arsenal shirt following his £75 million move from Newcastle United, while Christos Tzolis, who signed in the summer for £34 million, was handed more playing time in pre-season.

Arteta is still hunting for a defensive replacement after William Saliba's back injury. The Premier League champions also want to bolster his attacking options after failing to land Vinicius Junior, who extended his contract with Real Madrid earlier this month.

Speaking after the friendly, though, Arteta warned that the final stages of the summer transfer window would be a difficult time to get any more deals over the line.

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He told the English newspaper "Metro": "There is more that we want to do because every time we have the chance to improve the team and add more quality and depth to it, we need to do that."

He added: "But we are striving to do that. In the market it does not depend on you alone, and we are very clear about that."

He continued: "But the club's approach, will and desire, that is beyond question, and we want to try to do it."

He went on: "But we cannot promise that we will do it, because again, it does not depend on us alone."

He continued: "To achieve an improvement in the margins, there are very few players available in the market capable of doing that and offering it to the club. But we are striving to improve that and we will try."

The Spaniard also declined to comment on the speculation over the future of Myles Lewis-Skelly after he was linked with Chelsea and Manchester United this week.

Arteta said: "I will not speak about any speculation. If there is speculation about our players, that is a good sign. It means we are attracting attention and that they are doing a good job."

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