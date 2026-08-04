Tunisia's Seifeddine Jaziri is closing in on a new club just hours after cutting ties with Zamalek.

The Egyptian club announced yesterday, Monday, that they had mutually terminated the Tunisian striker's contract after settling every outstanding matter tied to the deal, which had been due to run until the end of next season.

Abu Dhabi Sports channels reported today, Tuesday, in a post on their official X account, that newly promoted Pro League side Hatta are close to signing Jaziri.

According to the channel, the Emirati club had lined up Cameroon's Anatole Abang, the Al-Ittihad striker from Libya, before switching their focus and pressing ahead for the Tunisian instead.

Hatta will become the latest in a long line of clubs the 33-year-old has represented over the years. That list includes Club Africain and Union Ben Guerdane in Tunisia, plus Tanta, Al-Mokawloon Al-Arab and Zamalek in Egypt.

His time at Zamalek stands out as the defining chapter of that career. He joined in January 2021, won the Egyptian League title three times and finished as the club's all-time top-scoring foreign player across its long history.