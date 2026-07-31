After the end of his Italian adventure: a new Moroccan star heads to the Turkish league

Eyupspor have completed the signing of Moroccan midfielder Abdelhamid Sabiri this summer, the Turkish club confirmed through their official channels.

Sabiri arrives on a free transfer after his contract with Italian side Fiorentina expired on 30 June, leaving him a free agent.

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Eyupspor kept the terms under wraps, but Turkish media report a two-year deal with the option of a third season. The club recently added another Moroccan international in Jawad El Yamiq.

Sabiri will hope to rediscover his form. His last campaign was a struggle, spent on loan at Saudi club Al-Taawoun, where the chances never came. He managed just 40 minutes across all competitions, according to Moroccan newspaper "Al Botola".

Fiorentina were the standout stop of a well-travelled career. Sabiri has also turned out in the Saudi league for Al-Taawoun and Al-Fayha, along with a spell at Emirati club Ajman.







