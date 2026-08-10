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Ahmad Salah

Translated by

After the Diaby deal became complicated: Inter turn their compass towards England's star

Transfers
D. Spence
N. Gonzalez
M. Diaby
Tottenham Hotspur
Inter
Al Ittihad
Serie A
Premier League
England
Argentina
France
Italy
Saudi Arabia

€30 million could seal the deal

Inter Milan's pursuit of Al-Ittihad's Moussa Diaby has hit the buffers this window, with talks now heading down a trickier path.

According to Foot Mercato, citing Sky Italia, the Diaby deal has grown complicated for Inter. The right conditions for either party to make genuine progress simply haven't materialised.

With that route stalling, Inter have started weighing up alternatives to bolster the right flank. Juventus' Argentine Nicolas Gonzalez remains on the club's shortlist.

Tottenham's Djed Spence has also come back into focus in Inter's corridors, having featured in their thinking at an earlier stage.

The England international can leave Spurs for 30 million euros, the same source reports, with a further 5 million euros possible in incentives and bonuses tied to the deal.

Read also: Questions about the Araujo deal: why did Barcelona give up on him and Liverpool bet on him?

Read also: Because of Vinicius: former Chelsea star mocks Arsenal: I don't know what they're smoking!

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