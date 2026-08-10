Inter Milan's pursuit of Al-Ittihad's Moussa Diaby has hit the buffers this window, with talks now heading down a trickier path.

According to Foot Mercato, citing Sky Italia, the Diaby deal has grown complicated for Inter. The right conditions for either party to make genuine progress simply haven't materialised.

With that route stalling, Inter have started weighing up alternatives to bolster the right flank. Juventus' Argentine Nicolas Gonzalez remains on the club's shortlist.

Tottenham's Djed Spence has also come back into focus in Inter's corridors, having featured in their thinking at an earlier stage.

The England international can leave Spurs for 30 million euros, the same source reports, with a further 5 million euros possible in incentives and bonuses tied to the deal.

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