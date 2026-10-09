After the derby shock: Mourinho moves to rescue Vinicius and crack the code of Real Madrid's midfield

Jose Mourinho and his Real Madrid staff are using the international break to rethink their tactical approach, and they have set themselves two priorities. The first is to build the foundations capable of returning Brazilian Vinicius Junior to his usual brilliance. The second is to tweak the midfield to grip matches more tightly in certain phases, while giving the side more solidity and cohesion at the back.

According to Spanish newspaper "AS", Mourinho's complaints about the refereeing after the derby were entirely legitimate given how clear the images were. Even so, the coach does not treat them as an excuse for the defeat to Atletico Madrid or for the obvious shortcomings in performance. Self-criticism now runs through the dressing room, and the staff are making use of the roughly three-week break to think and reflect on the changes they must make.

Vinicius remains an indispensable, essential piece in the system, in the eyes of the coaching staff. Far from questioning his place in the starting line-up, they are studying possible adjustments to the style of play to bring the glow back to a star enduring his worst start since the pandemic: one goal and three assists in his first eight matches.

Mourinho shows absolute confidence in the player. Vinicius clocked 652 minutes, the fourth most-used player behind Valverde (654 minutes) and the duo of Courtois and Mbappe, who played every minute (720 minutes). Yet he hit rock bottom at the Metropolitano. He finished as the team's player with the fewest touches, 22 in all, fewer even than substitutes Camavinga (24 touches) and Bernardo (26 touches). He attempted just one successful dribble and completed only eight passes.





In defending Vinicius, Mourinho keeps returning to the same line: "Whoever gives everything they have on the pitch is not obliged to give more," expressing his satisfaction with the player's 100% commitment to the defensive instructions. The changes in the way of playing have not surfaced on the pitch yet. They may take shape by freeing the Brazilian from constantly dropping back towards the full-back position to cover the left flank, with one of the midfielders taking on that task.

At the same time, the staff want to define the make-up of the double pivot to give the midfield more cohesion, since this is the line whose personnel have yet to settle. Mourinho insists on a 4-2-3-1 shape that lets him free Jude Bellingham in the playmaker role, and the Englishman has responded superbly. He scored three goals in three matches against Rayo Vallecano, Malaga and Espanyol, and set up two against Real Sociedad, all without the burden of covering the left flank that Vinicius currently shuts down.

The data sheds light on Bellingham's first season at Real Madrid, when the Englishman was the pivot of a tactical shift introduced by Ancelotti that ended with the La Liga and Champions League double. With Mbappe absent back then, the Italian pushed Bellingham up as a playmaker behind Vinicius and Rodrygo, and the team dropped into a 4-4-2 out of possession, with the English star covering the left side.

Results suggest Valverde's place in the double pivot is beyond question, which has led to four different midfield pairings across eight matches. The Valverde and Bernardo Silva combination won every game, beating Espanyol, Real Sociedad and Rayo Vallecano. Valverde and Camavinga eased past Malaga but lost to Real Betis. Valverde and Trent was a forced option against Inter Milan. The partnership earmarked for the future, Tchouameni and Valverde, ground out a hard-fought win against Elche before falling heavily to Atletico Madrid.