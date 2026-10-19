Real Madrid's meeting with Sevilla in the Spanish league on Sunday evening descended into refereeing controversy, with Turkey's Arda Guler and Peque at the heart of it.

Peque Fernandez tugged Guler's shirt during an attack in the 24th minute. The Turkish midfielder responded with a movement that included an elbow on his opponent, and the Sevilla man went down.

No clear images emerged to show whether Guler had actually caught his opponent in the face with the elbow, so the referee kept his red card in his pocket.





Footage from the "Movistar" channel caught Guler heading down the tunnel at half-time, still talking to Peque, the man involved in the flashpoint.

Guler walked off furious. He clearly blamed Peque, accusing him of exaggerating the incident to con the referee into a sending-off.