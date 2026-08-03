Louis van Gaal, the former Barcelona manager, has spent a long spell away from coaching since the 2022 World Cup, partly due to his battle with cancer, from which he has now recovered.

Now the veteran wants back in with one of the major national teams. The Netherlands could be his next destination after Ronald Koeman walked away following a disappointing 2026 World Cup campaign.

According to Mundo Deportivo, citing De Telegraaf, Van Gaal has put himself forward to take charge of his home nation. Confirm the return and it would be his fourth spell with the team.

His chances look strong. The 74-year-old's compatriot Arne Slot, the former Liverpool manager, has made clear he prefers to stay in club football.

Fellow Dutch coaches Peter Bosz and Erik ten Hag are also tied to their clubs, the former at PSV Eindhoven and the latter at Twente.

Doctors diagnosed Van Gaal with prostate cancer in 2022. He is now in very good health.

De Telegraaf quoted Van Gaal as saying: "The health problems are a thing of the past."

The Dutch Football Association have not contacted him so far, but his appointment remains an option on the table and has not been ruled out.