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70th Ballon D'Or Ceremony - ArrivalsGetty Images Entertainment
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

After the Ballon d'Or shock: France's former captain sends a message to Mbappe

H. Lloris
K. Mbappe
Real Madrid
France
Spain

Motivation for the future

Hugo Lloris, the former France captain, has backed Les Bleus and Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe after he lost out in the race for the Ballon d'Or.

The prestigious award, presented by France Football magazine, went to England captain and Bayern Munich forward Harry Kane at the ceremony in London on Monday evening.

Read also: Has Messi's story lost its impact? The Ballon d'Or criteria in the dock

Speaking to French newspaper "L'Equipe", the Los Angeles FC goalkeeper said he had no doubt his former France team-mate would one day claim football's biggest individual prizes.

Lloris said: "The circumstances were not yet favourable, but this will make him stronger. He has everything needed to win it one day."

Mbappe finished second in the voting. Barcelona's Lamine Yamal came third.

Last season, Mbappe topped the La Liga scoring charts with 25 goals and finished as the Champions League's leading marksman with 15. He also claimed the Golden Boot at the 2026 World Cup with 10 goals, taking him to 22 and making him the tournament's all-time top scorer. Yet he won no team silverware with Real Madrid.

Read also: Detained by Algeria and backed by Zidane: who is Christophe Gleizes, with whom the Ballon d'Or showed solidarity?


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