Real Madrid's television channel sparked controversy after the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony. It stopped broadcasting the gala, held on Monday evening at the London Palladium theatre, the moment it became clear that England's Harry Kane had won the award instead of France's Kylian Mbappe, the Royal club's star.

According to Spanish newspaper "Sport", the channel cut the broadcast quickly after the Bayern Munich striker's victory was announced. A message appeared on screen stating that the content was unavailable for reasons related to audiovisual broadcasting rights, which raised questions about the timing of the decision.

Kane earned his crown after an exceptional season in which he scored 73 goals in 65 matches, including 61 for Bayern Munich. That haul saw him outstrip his rivals to claim football's most prominent individual award.

Mbappe finished second, while Spain's Lamine Yamal came in a high position after being crowned best young player for the third time in a row.

Some observers believed Mbappe was capable of winning the Ballon d'Or, the newspaper reported, despite the controversy over whether he deserved the crown. He won no collective titles during the previous season, and his goal tally was not the highest among the contenders.

Real Madrid's television channel is one of the main platforms through which the club expresses its positions. Its name has recently been linked to video clips criticising the performance of referees, material other clubs objected to as a means of pressuring officials before matches. The club faced no sanctions as a result.



