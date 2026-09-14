Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Al Hilal v Al Nassr - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

Translated by

After the Al-Taawoun coach: the string of sackings reaches the Saudi capital

Transfers
T. Letsch
Al Shabab
Saudi Pro League
Al-Taawoun
Germany
Saudi Arabia

Roshn League on a hot tin roof

The Saudi Roshn League is on the brink of its second sacking of the 2026-2027 season, just a month after kick-off.

Al-Taawoun swung the axe on Saturday, dismissing Serbian coach Zarko Lazetic and handing the reins to Jihad Al-Hussein. The decision followed a 6-0 hammering by Al-Hilal in the seventh round of the Roshn League.

Saudi newspaper "Asharq Al-Awsat" reports that Al-Shabab have also decided to axe their German coach Thomas Letsch after a run of poor results since the season began.

Seven rounds in, the capital club are still searching for their first win. Three defeats and four draws leave them fourteenth in the table on just 4 points.

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth in the Kooora forums

AFC Champions League Two
Al-Nahda crest
Al-Nahda
ALN
Al-Taawoun crest
Al-Taawoun
ALT

Saudi Roshn League match ticketsBuy your ticket now!

According to the paper, Al-Shabab's management submitted a request to the Saudi Professional League on Sunday, seeking approval to dismiss Letsch.

Once the Saudi League grants official approval, Al-Shabab will confirm Letsch's departure and unveil the new coach set to lead the team in the coming period.

The timing stings. Al-Shabab crashed out of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup in the round of 32, stunned 3-2 by Al-Wehda.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google