The Al-Ahli Saudi player has requested to leave the club during the current summer transfer window after a disappointing season.

Saudi newspaper "Asharq Al-Awsat" report that Al-Khaleej have lodged a request with Al-Ahli to sign young forward Yassine El Zoubidi on loan until the end of next season.

According to the paper, the 23-year-old wants to leave "Al-Raqi" in search of more playing time next season.

El Zoubidi earned promotion to the first team in 2023, but he never got a look-in. That prompted a loan move to Al-Akhdoud for the second half of the 2023-2024 campaign, followed by the whole of 2024-2025.

Back at Al-Ahli last season, he managed just four appearances off the bench for a grand total of 27 minutes. Little wonder he is keen to move on.

Primarily a right winger, El Zoubidi can also operate on the left, though less effectively.

Al-Khaleej were among the biggest surprises in Saudi football last season, reaching the final of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup before losing to Al-Hilal.