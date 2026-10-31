Asked on Sky about BVB lining up in Munich with a back four rather than their usual back three, Schlotterbeck said: "The coach spoke to me and Waldi (Waldemar Anton, ed.) about what we thought of it. For me, it's not about the formation, but about the intensity, the enjoyment of playing and the desire to win duels."

Instead of lining up on the right of a back three, Joane Gadou played at right-back against FCB and "did really well", Schlotterbeck said. The BVB captain then revealed: "The final training session wasn't the best. You can ask the coach about that afterwards."

Shortly afterwards, Sky asked Dortmund head coach Niko Kovac, who explained: "We went through the back four yesterday and worked through certain things. I wasn't entirely satisfied." He declined to go into detail, adding: "But the match is usually better when the final training session hasn't gone so well. The lads play in a back four for the national team, so it's nothing new."

BVB claim a late point at Bayern Munich

Daniel Svensson played on the left of the back four. Maximilian Beier had been expected to play as the second wing-back in the system Dortmund have generally used under Kovac, but instead took up a more attacking role on the right wing at the Allianz Arena.

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In the 38th minute, Konrad Laimer put FCB ahead. Serhou Guirassy made it 1-1 after an hour, but Dayot Upamecano soon restored Bayern's lead. Substitute Fabio Silva struck late to make it 2-2 and earn BVB a point.

Kovac praised his team's battling performance: "I think my lads ran two kilometres more than Bayern today. You need that to be there in the last 15 minutes at this level, when a match is decided. My lads are in top shape," said the Croatian.