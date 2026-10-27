After Somerville and Martinelli: Inzaghi's decision deprives Al-Hilal of three stars against Al-Shamal

Simone Inzaghi is ready to leave three stars out of his Al-Hilal squad for the trip to Qatar's Al-Shamal in the AFC Champions League Elite.

The Saudi side travel to the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor today, Tuesday, for the third round of the Asian tournament's league phase.

According to Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah", Inzaghi is leaning towards resting Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves and Saudi full-back Mohammed Mahzari as part of a rotation.

Another tough test follows in the Roshn League. Al-Hilal host Al-Fateh next Saturday at the Kingdom Arena Stadium in the twelfth round.

Next matches ALS AFC Champions League Elite 14:15 HIL

Neves won't be the only midfielder missing against Al-Shamal. Serbian Sergej Milinkovic-Savic could join him on the sidelines, with doubts over his fitness clouding his participation.

That would push the number of absentees for "the Leader" to five. Brazilian winger Gabriel Martinelli is also out after picking up an injury in Friday's 3-2 win over Al-Qadsiah in the eleventh round of the Roshn League.

Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville misses the game too, serving a three-match suspension from the Asian Football Confederation for the red card he collected against Qatar's Al-Gharafa in the opening round of the league phase.

Al-Hilal go into the match fourth in the West group on six points from two wins, while Al-Shamal sit eleventh with two points from two draws.