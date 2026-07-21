Egypt and Al Ahly goalkeeper Mustafa Shobeir turned heads at the latest World Cup, delivering a string of outstanding performances for the Pharaohs.

According to Egyptian website "Cairo 24", Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone was so impressed by Shobeir's displays at the tournament that he made a point of enquiring about the young goalkeeper and his career.

The Argentine wanted to know it all, the same source reports: Shobeir's record on the pitch, the clubs he has previously represented and his current side, all amid keen interest in the level he showed at the finals.

Simeone watched from the stands of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta as Egypt met Argentina in the round of 16. The Al Ahly goalkeeper produced a remarkable display.

Shobeir was superb. He saved a penalty from Argentina captain and star Lionel Messi, then denied more than one dangerous chance, drawing widespread praise after a match that finished 3-2 to the tango dancers.

That World Cup brilliance has boosted Shobeir's stock on the international stage. He continues to guard Al Ahly's goal, with plenty of anticipation over what the coming period might bring in terms of European interest.

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