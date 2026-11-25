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Swiss legal expert Lucien Valloni has explained the chances of success for the appeal the Moroccan Football Federation intends to lodge with the Swiss Federal Court against the ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) that crowned Senegal champions of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, following a lengthy legal dispute between the two sides.

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CAS announced on Tuesday that it had upheld the Senegalese Football Federation's appeal against last March's decision by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Appeal Board, which had declared Morocco winners of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final.

The court reinstated the CAF Disciplinary Board's original decision, which had handed Senegal a 1-0 win in the final in Rabat last January.

Morocco's federation later rejected the CAS ruling. In an official statement, it declared its intention to appeal.

A decisive principle

Lucien Valloni, a Swiss lawyer who specialises in sports law, said CAS had applied the "field of play" principle and warned that Morocco would face "difficulty" in challenging the decision.

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Speaking exclusively to Kooora on Wednesday, Valloni said: "The Court of Arbitration for Sport decided to apply the 'field of play' principle, a well-established principle intended to prevent every decision taken by a match referee from being subjected to judicial review by the courts. The decision was therefore in line with clear legal precedent in similar cases."

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A difficult road

Asked whether Morocco's appeal could succeed, he explained: "Morocco have the right to appeal this decision before the Swiss Federal Supreme Court, and then to take the case to the European Court of Human Rights."

He was quick to add a caveat: "This path will not be easy, as the admissible grounds for appeal before the Swiss Federal Supreme Court are limited to a very narrow scope."

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The only open question, according to the Swiss expert, is how far the European Court of Human Rights would be willing to examine the case in greater depth than the Swiss Federal Supreme Court, based on the right to a fair trial.

Valloni concluded: "The problem with the 'field of play' principle is that it does not allow referees' decisions to be subjected to genuine judicial review. But that is the very essence of the principle and its fundamental aim: to avoid turning every refereeing decision into a case before the courts, which could leave the identity of a match's winner in doubt even after it has ended."

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Who is Lucien Valloni?

Valloni is a Swiss lawyer specialising in commercial disputes and international arbitration. He's regarded as one of Switzerland's leading sports lawyers, with extensive experience of cases before the Court of Arbitration for Sport and the judicial bodies of international sports federations.

His particular expertise lies in challenging arbitral awards before the Swiss Federal Supreme Court and the European Court of Human Rights, and he has already won high-profile sports cases before both courts.

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He founded his own law firm in 2021 after 24 years as a partner at FRORIEP. He has also lectured at Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi since 2015, and serves as vice-president and board member of the International Footballers' Association (AIF), which represents more than 30,000 professional players around the world.