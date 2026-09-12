Saudi Arabia's only overseas-based professional is on the brink of missing the upcoming Arabian Gulf Cup, "Gulf 27".

The 27th edition of the tournament kicks off in Jeddah on 23 September and runs until 6 October.

Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah" reckons Lens full-back Saud Abdulhamid will likely miss the Saudi squad because of the injury he recently picked up with the French club.

Abdulhamid sat out Lens's last three matches, in the French league and the UEFA Champions League, after suffering a haematoma in his thigh muscle.

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth in the Kooora forums

According to the newspaper, the Saudi full-back needs 10 to 14 days to recover, which slashes his chances of featuring in a tournament that also starts in 10 days.

That leaves Greek head coach Georgios Donis hunting for a new option to fill the right-back slot throughout the competition.

Abdulhamid becomes the latest injury victim ahead of Gulf 27, following captain Salem Al-Dawsari. The Al-Hilal star hasn't played a single match since the season began.

Saudi Arabia go into the Gulf tournament chasing a first title in 23 years, having last been crowned champions back in 2003.

They sit in Group One alongside Iraq, Oman and Kuwait, with the top two advancing to the semi-finals.