Besiktas are not content with just one blockbuster this summer. The Turkish club are closing in on an Al-Hilal star, a move that could hand them one of the most fearsome attacking lines in the league next season.

Reports had already confirmed the Istanbul side reached an agreement with Egyptian star Mohamed Salah, the former Liverpool forward, on a one-year contract worth a salary of 12 million euros, with a clause to extend the deal by a further season.

Now, according to reliable journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Besiktas are also closing on Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez, with Al-Hilal willing to let him join on loan until the end of the season.

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Talks between all parties have moved on quickly over the past few hours. A final agreement is closer than ever, with the player itching to return to European football.

Nunez joined Al-Hilal in the last transfer window, but his spell with "the Boss" fell short of expectations. That has opened the door to a swift exit, with several European clubs circling.

Pull off both deals and Besiktas would boast a heavyweight attacking duo in Salah and Nunez, one of the standout coups of the Turkish transfer window.