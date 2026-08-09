Fenerbahce are closing in on Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian striker has given his initial agreement to join the Turkish club from Napoli.

It comes just days after Trabzonspor announced the signing of Egypt captain Mohamed Salah on a two-year deal. That move, unprecedented for a player of his stature, caused a huge stir in Turkey.

Negotiations between Fenerbahce and Napoli have now reached their final stages, according to Italian newspaper "La Gazzetta dello Sport", with the deal expected to be completed within the next 24 hours.

Lukaku has agreed to a two-year contract worth 10 million euros including bonuses. Fenerbahce want the veteran striker in their squad for the new season as quickly as possible.

Napoli are ready to sanction the 33-year-old's departure. The former Italian champions need at least 10-12 million euros from the deal to avoid a capital loss.

Chelsea's gains from the Lukaku deal

There's a twist for a London club too. Napoli agreed to pay Chelsea 40% of the value of any future sale when they signed Lukaku in 2024, according to the same source.

His exit would also strip his gross annual salary of 11 million euros from Napoli's wage bill, the Italian newspaper reported, handing the Serie A side more room to manoeuvre in the transfer market.

Lukaku joined Napoli in 2024 and helped the club win the Italian league title that season. His imminent switch to Fenerbahce will boost his chance of continuing to play in the Champions League, with the Turkish club currently competing in the qualifying rounds.

Talks in Italy are also expected between the striker's agent, Federico Pastorello, and the parties as they seek to complete the move.

For new Fenerbahce coach Ismail Kartal, the deal delivers a highly experienced attacking option as the club look to compete for domestic titles and progress in Europe.

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