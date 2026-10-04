Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has caused a major stir by disagreeing with his former teammate Wayne Rooney over whether the Red Devils should be handed the 2011-2012 Premier League title, should it be stripped from Manchester City.

Speaking on the "Stick to United" podcast, Rooney said he would not feel comfortable accepting a league champion's medal for the 2011-2012 season, even though United lost the title to City on goal difference on a decisive final day.

Rooney said: "I wouldn't feel comfortable accepting another medal. I don't think we deserve it, we didn't do enough that season to win the league."

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He added: "It might happen, and they might strip the titles, but I don't want that medal, because I think that as a team we didn't deserve it that season, because we didn't finish the season in first place."

Scholes, who collected five Premier League titles alongside Rooney at United, hit back on an Instagram story, as reported by the Daily Mail: "I keep hearing my former teammates saying they want the titles stripped from them, but they don't want their medals... screw that, I'm greedy, I want my medal."

Eleven Premier League champion's medals sit in Scholes' cabinet, making him one of the most decorated players in United's history.

The debate flared up after an independent commission found Manchester City guilty of breaching financial rules over a nine-year period (2009-2018), a ruling that could see the club stripped of nine titles won during that time.

Rio Ferdinand and David de Gea had already backed the idea of handing United the 2012 title too.