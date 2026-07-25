After retirement: Ahmed Hegazi close to a new step in the Saudi league

Former Egyptian defender Ahmed Hegazi is closing in on a fresh role in the Saudi Roshn League after calling time on his playing days for good.

Hegazi confirmed his definitive retirement on Saturday at the age of 35, having left Neom at the end of last season.

Saudi newspaper "Asharq Al-Awsat" reports that Neom want to tap into Hegazi's experience away from the pitch by handing him a job within the club's administrative staff next season.

Exactly what that role will be remains unclear, but the paper insists Neom will announce it within the coming days, part of a wider restructuring the Saudi club is carrying out at both administrative and technical levels.

Hegazi wrapped up his playing career at Neom, the club he joined in the summer of 2024. He helped them win the Yelo First Division League and earn promotion to the Roshn League, then played there with them last season before departing at its close.

His most memorable spell, though, came at Al-Ittihad. He signed in the summer of 2020 and drove them to the Saudi League title in 2023, ending a 14-year wait, along with the Super Cup, before moving to Neom in 2024.

All told, Hegazi enjoyed a fine career. He turned out for Egyptian clubs Ismaily and Al-Ahly, Italian sides Fiorentina and Perugia, English outfit West Brom, plus Al-Ittihad and Neom in the Saudi League.