Al-Ittihad boss Jens Wissing has put an end to speculation over Moussa Diaby, insisting the Frenchman is fit and available against Al-Jazira of the UAE despite reports linking him with a move away from the Saudi club.

Inter Milan and Bayer Leverkusen were both credited with an interest in Diaby just days ago, and the player made no secret of his willingness to leave.





Wissing brushed the talk aside at the pre-match press conference. "Moussa Diaby is currently with us, and I am not concerned with press matters," the German said, making clear his focus lay on the game rather than the rumours swirling around the winger's future at Al-Ittihad.

Read also: Roshn scouting: Ronaldo's last dance hits the Al-Nassr wall!

Confidence was the theme when talk turned to the fixture itself. Wissing believes his side can take something from the meeting with Al-Jazira, pointing to five weeks of work as the reason for his optimism.

"I am optimistic about my team tomorrow against Al-Jazira, because of what was done at the Marbella camp and the preparations during the past five weeks," Wissing explained. The team, he said, had worked intensively to hit peak readiness.









"I was waiting for this match after five weeks of work, and we have fully prepared for this match," he added, stressing that his staff had used the break to ready the players and settle on a plan for the tie.

Injuries will bite, though. Wissing confirmed several Al-Ittihad players would miss the match, some carrying long-standing problems, but he backed his replacements to step up. "I have the substitute ready to give his best in the match," he said.

Al-Ittihad face Al-Jazira in the play-off qualifying round for the AFC Champions League Elite.