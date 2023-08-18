After pre-season hype, Orlando Pirates new boy Maswanganyi disappears but explains transfer - 'I didn’t expect it'

Orlando Pirates forward Patrick Maswanganyi has detailed his unexpected transfer to the Buccaneers.

Maswanganyi joined Pirates this transfer window

He joined the Bucs from SuperSport

He comments on his new life at Pirates

WHAT HAPPENED? The 25-year-old joined Pirates from SuperSport United in the current Premier Soccer League transfer window.

This was after he had established himself as a regular at Matsantsantsa and this is a player who had a stint in the Portuguese second tier.

After re-establishing himself as a regular under Gavin Hunt last season, Maswanganyi explains how he ended up joining Pirates.

WHAT WAS SAID: “Look I always wanted to be here but I didn’t think it would happen so soon, I didn’t expect it,” Maswanganyi said as per Diski Times.

“I didn’t know anything about the move until the last minute I was told I have to come here and I was really happy! My agent Steve [Kapeluschnik], called me in the morning and asked me what I thought about Pirates and I told him I want to go there.

“He told me to think about it, which I did over two days, I called my mom first and then I called Arnold Ranokoko.”

AND WHAT MORE? Maswanganyi explains what motivated him to join Pirates.

“I wanted to be in a bigger club and I think being here will help me improve a lot, it suits my style of play and also to learn more,” he said.

“They have great players so I wanted to be in a team where there’s lots of competition and I wanted to play here. At home my grandmother and grandfather support Orlando Pirates, so this is for them.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After enjoying a terrific pre-season, especially during the tour of Spain, Maswanganyi has struggled to match that form.

The Stars of Africa academy product has not scored a goal in the four matches he has featured in across all competitions. He has, however, come through with two assists.

There is some scrutiny to see if Maswanganyi is not a transfer flop of coach Jose Riveiro.

WHAT NEXT FOR MASWANGANYI? With Pirates in Comoros for a Caf Champions League match against Djabal Club, Maswanganyi will be keen to make an impact.