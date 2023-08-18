After pre-season hype, Orlando Pirates new boy Maswanganyi disappears but explains transfer - 'I didn’t expect it'

- Maswanganyi joined Pirates this transfer window
WHAT HAPPENED? The 25-year-old joined Pirates from SuperSport United in the current Premier Soccer League transfer window.
This was after he had established himself as a regular at Matsantsantsa and this is a player who had a stint in the Portuguese second tier.
After re-establishing himself as a regular under Gavin Hunt last season, Maswanganyi explains how he ended up joining Pirates.
WHAT WAS SAID: “Look I always wanted to be here but I didn’t think it would happen so soon, I didn’t expect it,” Maswanganyi said as per Diski Times.
“I didn’t know anything about the move until the last minute I was told I have to come here and I was really happy! My agent Steve [Kapeluschnik], called me in the morning and asked me what I thought about Pirates and I told him I want to go there.
“He told me to think about it, which I did over two days, I called my mom first and then I called Arnold Ranokoko.”
AND WHAT MORE? Maswanganyi explains what motivated him to join Pirates.
“I wanted to be in a bigger club and I think being here will help me improve a lot, it suits my style of play and also to learn more,” he said.
“They have great players so I wanted to be in a team where there’s lots of competition and I wanted to play here. At home my grandmother and grandfather support Orlando Pirates, so this is for them.”
THE BIGGER PICTURE: After enjoying a terrific pre-season, especially during the tour of Spain, Maswanganyi has struggled to match that form.
The Stars of Africa academy product has not scored a goal in the four matches he has featured in across all competitions. He has, however, come through with two assists.
There is some scrutiny to see if Maswanganyi is not a transfer flop of coach Jose Riveiro.
WHAT NEXT FOR MASWANGANYI? With Pirates in Comoros for a Caf Champions League match against Djabal Club, Maswanganyi will be keen to make an impact.