After Portugal's crisis: a special message from Al-Nassr fans to Ronaldo

Al-Nassr's fans sent a special message to their Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo during the clash with Al-Diriyah in the Saudi Roshn League, in the wake of his recent dispute with the Portugal national team.

Ronaldo had walked out of Portugal's training camp in Denmark last week after falling out with coach Jorge Jesus. He had been left out of the match against Norway in the second round of the UEFA Nations League.

Keen to back the "Madeira Rocket", Al-Nassr's fans turned out in force for Friday's clash with Al-Diriyah at Al-Awwal Park in the eighth round of the Saudi Roshn League.

Before kick-off, they raised a large banner carrying Ronaldo's favourite three letters, "CR7", along with the words "Greatness is earned" in English.

They chanted the Portuguese star's name at the start of the match, and again when the seventh minute arrived, a nod to his favourite shirt number at Al-Nassr.

The gesture was all about rallying behind the first-team captain, even though it came against the club's former coach Jorge Jesus, the man who guided them to the Saudi League title last season.

Al-Nassr went into the match against Al-Diriyah sitting fourth in the Saudi League table with 16 points. That left them three behind leaders Al-Qadsiah, though they had played one game fewer.