Roberto Martinez, the former Portugal manager, is in the frame for another European national team job, according to a report on Wednesday.

The Spanish coach Roberto Martinez confirmed his exit from Portugal in July 2026, after a 1-0 defeat to Spain knocked his side out in the round of 16 at the 2026 World Cup.

The Dutch Football Association, meanwhile, have spent weeks weighing up who should take charge of the senior national team. Ronald Koeman resigned after a disappointing World Cup.

Two names have dominated the conversation: Michael Reiziger and Van Gaal, who is said to have recently offered his services.

Reiziger led the race until recently. That has changed in the past few hours, with the Dutch press now floating another candidate: Roberto Martinez.

The former Belgium and Portugal boss is now the frontrunner, according to "De Telegraaf".

Talks with the Dutch Football Association are already under way, the newspaper says.

Martinez, 56, appears to have met Nils de Jong, the sporting director of the Dutch Football Association, in Malaga.

He also enjoys a close relationship with Jordi Cruyff, the current general secretary of Ajax and a devotee of the footballing philosophy of his father, Johan. The next few days will settle the matter.