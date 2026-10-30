After patience ran out: a fiery message shakes the Juventus dressing room

Tensions are rising inside Juventus. A run of poor results has pushed the team into crisis, and the latest setback, a defeat to Genoa, exposed problems that run deeper than the scoreline. The players now find themselves under mounting pressure from the management and the fans alike.

With patience in Turin finally wearing thin, the Old Lady's hierarchy decided to step in directly. The aim was to stop the bleeding of points and restore discipline in the dressing room ahead of a crunch clash against Napoli that could define their entire season.

According to the French website "Foot Mercato", citing the Italian newspaper "La Gazzetta dello Sport", Giovanni Carnevali, the chief executive and managing director of Juventus, headed to the Continassa training centre to confront the players and demand clear explanations for the recent slump in performances and results.

Carnevali delivered a blunt message to the players and coach Luciano Spalletti, insisting the current situation could no longer be tolerated and that the team cannot keep going this way. He said: "We cannot continue like this, the situation is unacceptable, but we cannot place the responsibility on the coaching staff."

Despite the slump and the pressure, the Juventus management are standing by Spalletti and have no plans to sack him for now. They believe the responsibility does not fall on the coaching staff alone, and that the players must shoulder their share of the blame.

Looking to get a grip on things, the Italian coach requested that all the players enter a training camp at the Continassa centre from Friday, the better to prepare for the game ahead.

Juventus host Napoli on Sunday evening at the Allianz Stadium, a fixture that carries exceptional weight. It is not just the quality of the opponent. The team desperately need to rediscover their confidence and produce a reaction that brings calm back to the club.

Players' conduct angers the management

The management's concerns go beyond the results. What worries them just as much is how the players carried themselves on the pitch, something laid bare in the recent defeat to Genoa.

Genoa looked more committed, hungrier in the fight for the ball. The Bianconeri, by contrast, lacked the required spirit and could not cope with the difficulties they faced, falling well short of the reaction expected from a team of Juventus's stature.

Spalletti, for his part, did not hide his frustration at the things he had failed to instil in the team. He admitted he had not managed to get a number of fundamentals across to his players, chief among them the importance of one-on-one duels, pressing to win the ball back and commitment to defensive duties.

Now the management want an immediate response, above all from Bremer and his teammates, whether through a change in attitude on the training ground or a different level in matches that reflects the scale of what is being asked of them.

Conte returns to the fore: Spalletti faces a decisive test

Amid the charged atmosphere, some Juventus fans have begun calling for the return of Antonio Conte to the dugout, a name they believe could restore the team's character and impose discipline in the dressing room.

Those demands do not chime with the management's thinking. They have no wish to change the coach at this stage and still back Spalletti to lead the project and set things right.

Even so, the Napoli clash leaves the coach and his players facing an extremely difficult test. Juventus can ill afford to drop any more points, especially with the criticism mounting and growing doubts over the team's ability to rediscover their level.

Caught between the management's faith in Spalletti and the fans' anger at the decline, Sunday's match looks like far more than a scrap for three points. It is a last chance to prove Juventus can climb out of this crisis, or the start of something even more complicated inside the club.