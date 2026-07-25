Saudi club Al-Ittihad have added a new Nigerian target to their list, with a view to signing him this summer as they look to strengthen the centre of midfield.

Al-Ittihad had opened talks with Belgian side Club Brugge over their Nigerian midfielder Raphael Onyedika, but they now look set to lose out to Germany's Eintracht Frankfurt.

Turkish newspaper "Fanatik" report that Al-Ittihad have turned to another Nigerian, Besiktas midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, to plug the gap.

The Saudi club have sent an offer of 12.5 million euros to their Turkish counterparts for the midfielder's signature, according to the same report.

Fabinho's exit is the reason behind the hunt. The Brazilian left at the end of last season when his contract expired, and Al-Ittihad want a new anchor in defensive midfield.

Several names have been linked with the role. Morocco's Sofyan Amrabat of Fenerbahce and Egypt's Marwan Attia of Al-Ahly have both featured prominently, alongside Onyedika and Ndidi.

Ndidi arrives with a distinguished CV, most of it built at Leicester City between 2017 and 2025 before he moved to Besiktas last season.

At 29, he played 31 matches in his only campaign with the Turkish side, scoring two goals and providing a single assist.

He carries real weight with Nigeria, too, having worn the captain's armband since 2023. Ndidi has made 79 appearances for the "Super Eagles" since his 2015 debut, scoring once and setting up five more.