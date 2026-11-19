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Officials from an African federation have entered negotiations with Moroccan Mustapha Hadji to secure his services in an important role, months before the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

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The Moroccan great hasn't held a post since leaving his role as assistant to Vahid Halilhodžić during the coach's spell in charge of the Atlas Lions.

Moroccan website "Le360 Sport" says Hadji is a strong candidate to become technical director at the Malian Football Federation.

Citing Malian media reports, the site said the federation had opened talks with the former Morocco star to draw on his expertise in a project to develop and restructure football in Mali.

According to the same reports, federation officials have sounded Hadji out about taking the role. They want to bring in outstanding figures with extensive experience at both African and international level.

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Mali are banking on the distinguished career of one of the biggest names in Moroccan and African football. Hadji won the African Golden Ball in 1998, and the federation hope he can help develop coaching and training and raise the quality of technical work across the country's football system.

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It's all part of Mali's preparations for upcoming continental competitions, chief among them the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations finals. The federation have been trying to lay the foundations of a comprehensive technical project that raises the standard of Malian football and strengthens its presence on the continent.

Mali secure qualification for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations

Mali have already sealed their place at the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, which Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania will host next year.

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A 2-0 win away to Rwanda last Tuesday evening, in the fourth round of qualifying, did the job.

Modibo Sagnan put Mali ahead in the 27th minute, and teammate Gaoussou Diarra added the second in the final minute of normal time.

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That result lifted Mali to 12 points and top of Group 11 in the qualifiers. Rwanda stay second on six.

Liberia sit third on three points, level with Cape Verde, who played at the most recent World Cup in 2026.

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Mali's lead over their nearest challengers for the group's two qualifying spots has now stretched to 9 points. With two rounds left, that gap can't be closed.

Moroccan football steals the spotlight

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Moroccan football has grabbed the world's attention in recent years at every level, with the senior side and the youth teams all enjoying major success.

FIFA's new world rankings, released yesterday, Wednesday, marked a historic shift for Arab and African football. Morocco made an extraordinary leap into the world's top five national teams, an unprecedented achievement for Arab football.

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Now Mali want a highly experienced Moroccan star to help them follow Morocco's path in developing their football system.