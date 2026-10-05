Real Madrid's players have found no rest even during the international break. From Mbappé's banned bicycle to Huijsen's controversial car, their social media accounts have become a source of trouble.

Dean Huijsen has sparked widespread controversy after teammate Thiago Pitarch posted a photo of the pair together inside a car. Fans did not let the snapshot pass unnoticed, according to "Mundo Deportivo".

An irresponsible snapshot

The problem wasn't the photo itself. It was the detail. The young centre-back has one hand on the steering wheel and his eyes fixed on his mobile phone, a dangerous habit that flies in the face of safe driving.

Nobody can say for certain whether the car was stationary or moving when the photo was taken. That didn't stop a huge wave of criticism sweeping across social media, with followers branding the player irresponsible and reckless.









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After Mbappé defied Mourinho

The incident comes just days after Kylian Mbappé stirred controversy by posting a video of himself riding a bicycle, something coach José Mourinho recently banned his players from doing as part of his strict instructions to keep them safe and avoid injuries off the pitch.

Between Mbappé's bicycle and Huijsen's phone, Real Madrid now face a run of individual slip-ups that put the discipline of their young players under the microscope, just as the club chases the highest levels of focus and professionalism.







