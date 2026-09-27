After Mbappé's departure: Zidane praises France star, a captain without an armband

Zinedine Zidane has confirmed that Ousmane Dembélé is one of the most important elements of the France national team, considering the Paris Saint-Germain star to be "already a leader" inside the dressing room, despite not wearing the captain's armband, ahead of the anticipated clash against Belgium.

The clash in Brussels tomorrow is Zidane's second in charge, a UEFA Nations League fixture that follows his opening win away to Turkey. Les Bleus want to tighten their grip on top spot in Group One.

Mbappé's absence framed the conversation. Kylian has been ruled out for the rest of the international break with pain in his left knee, and Zidane spoke warmly of Dembélé without revealing who would inherit the France captaincy.

Zidane said: "For me, Dembélé is already a leader. He performs this role even if he is not the official captain, and that is clear. He is a wonderful person and always supports others, and we must make use of his experience."

Dembélé looks the leading candidate to spearhead the France attack against Belgium. Zidane praised his commitment and his knack for carrying out his attacking duties efficiently, explaining: "In Turkey, he played in the same position he occupies with Paris Saint-Germain, and he performs this role excellently. He has wonderful commitment and dedication, and immense energy, and he can easily play a full 90 minutes."

On his options to replace Mbappé, Zidane said: "Doué and Barcola are two young players with high dynamism, and they are extremely interesting. I like this type of player because they are able to make the difference from the wings."

Rayan Cherki also earned admiration from the manager, who wants him in midfield. He said: "He can play in several positions, but I prefer him in midfield. He is able to receive the ball between the lines, he provides wonderful passes, and when he plays vertically he is really interesting."

Belgium, Zidane warned, are a strong opponent. "They are a very good team, they delivered a great performance at the World Cup, and they have distinguished players on an individual level. We know it will be a great match," he said.

Zidane also comes up against an old rival in the dugout. He faced Mark van Bommel several times as a player and recalled him fondly: "I admired his style. He had a strong character and a distinctive presence on the pitch."

His final message was a plea to his players to savour their time with the national team. "Football passes quickly. I am 54 years old, and I am no longer able to play, so I tell them to enjoy the moment, because it passes quickly," he said.