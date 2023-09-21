After Maswanganyi, is Kimvuidi the next Orlando Pirates star? 'He is a complete player, physical & technical' - Riveiro

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is happy with 'complete, physical and technical' Karim Kimvuidi after making his debut for Bucs.

Kimvuidi impressed vs Downs

He is among Pirates' new players

Riveiro optimistic more will come

WHAT HAPPENED: The 21-year-old Democratic Republic of Congo playmaker made his debut on Wednesday in Pirates' 1-0 Premier Soccer League loss against Mamelodi Sundowns.

Despite only getting a few minutes, coach Riveiro was impressed with the former Maritzburg United attacker.

WHAT HE SAID: "I am happy for Karim’s debut, he’s been working well, going through a period of adaptation to the team and to the methodology and everything," Riveiro told the media.

Article continues below

"He’s much more ready to help us. I’m happy, if it’s true what you say [he changed the game] I think he contributed in the last minutes. He did what we asked him to do.

"He’s a very complete player. Physical, and technical, he can create some chaos in different places and he did it well, but obviously, we can’t build an opinion on Karim in 10, or 15 minutes when you’re chasing a goal when everything is chaotic on the field.

"There’s going to be games when he’s going to have the chance to show the type of player he is – and I’m sure that he’s going to do well in the future."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: If Kimvudi continues to deliver, then Riveiro will be happy to have two impactful players he can call on after Patrick Maswanganyi's recent exploits.

The latter joined from SuperSport United and is proving to be a bargain for the Sea Robbers.

He has scored three goals so far and provided as many assists across all competitions for the Soweto giants.

WHAT NEXT: Riveiro might be tempted to start the Congolese against Stellenbosch in the second leg of the MTN8 semi-final match this weekend. Pirates won the first-leg 2-1 and will be eyeing a place in the final.