Paris Saint-Germain have stepped up their pursuit of Barcelona forward Ferran Torres in a bid to make up for missing out on Ivorian winger Yan Diomande, who joined Real Madrid at the eleventh hour. The Parisians are quietly confident of getting the deal done, banking on the player's desire for a fresh start.

According to Catalan newspaper "Sport", the French club see Torres and Monaco winger Akliouche, with whom they have already reached a preliminary agreement, as their two main targets to round off the attack before the window shuts. The urgency has grown with Kolo Muani expected to leave for Juventus and Barcola heading to Liverpool.

Diomande had been PSG's top priority. Then Real Madrid intervened out of nowhere and blew them out of the water. The French club had a deal in place with the player but balked at Leipzig's demands of more than 100 million euros, while Madrid stumped up 120 million. That setback pushed the Parisian hierarchy to move quickly on other targets and avoid any further delays.

The money is ready

PSG opened talks with Torres the moment they wrapped up the sale of Goncalo Ramos to Milan. Head coach Luis Enrique is keen to sign him as an option in the out-and-out striker role, all the more so with the 26-year-old opening the door to a Barcelona exit as he dithers over a contract that runs down in a year.

Kolo Muani's departure is the key that unlocks the Torres deal. PSG and Juventus have been negotiating for several weeks, and everything points to a preliminary agreement worth 40 million euros, the exact sum the French club plan to spend on the Spaniard.

Careful with every euro, PSG intend to fund all their business through player sales to stay on the right side of financial fair play. Selling Barcola, for whom they are demanding 170 million euros from Liverpool, will bankroll the Akliouche signing from Monaco as well as a top-class centre-back.

Enrique the trump card

A tempting offer is coming Torres's way. PSG are preparing a four-year contract on wages higher than he earns at Barcelona, and while the Catalans want to keep him, any renewal has been put off until next September and the numbers on the table will fall short of the Parisian package.

Ultimately, the call rests with the player. PSG are confident they can win this one, especially with Torres clearly itching for a change of scenery. Luis Enrique's presence in the dugout and his long-term contract extension have handed the player and his agents plenty of convincing reasons to make the move, given the strong bond between the Spanish coach and his compatriot