Uzbek club Pakhtakor have officially announced the signing of Iraqi international striker Ayman Hussein, a move aimed at bolstering their attack ahead of the decisive phase of the season, amid high ambitions of competing for the league title.

The 30-year-old signed a contract running until the end of the 2026 season, a short-term deal that reflects the club's desire to make immediate use of his experience and goalscoring ability during the title race.

Pakhtakor's media office confirmed the contract runs until the end of the 2026 season, with the player's future at the club to be decided afterwards, depending on what he offers on the pitch and how well he fits into the technical set-up.

This is no long-term investment. It is a direct bet on a striker who possesses great experience and can make the difference in decisive matches.

Hussein's primary task is to increase attacking effectiveness, raise the level of competition in the centre-forward role, and score goals during the final phase of the season.

According to the league standings published on the club's official website, Pakhtakor are competing strongly for the title, which makes signing a striker who is physically and technically ready a step aimed at achieving quick results.

A distinguished international record with the Iraq national team

Born on 22 March 1996, Ayman Hussein ranks among the most prominent stars and leaders of the Iraq national team, and he is considered one of the key elements in the "Lions of Mesopotamia" line-up.

Before the play-off qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, the Iraqi striker had scored 32 goals for his country, according to statistics from the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA).

Hussein added a goal in the decisive play-off against Bolivia, then found the net again during Iraq's clash with Norway at the 2026 World Cup, taking his international tally to 34 goals.

That goal against Bolivia was one of the most notable moments in the history of Iraqi football, after he helped lead the national team back to the World Cup following a forty-year absence.

Reuters described Ayman Hussein as the veteran striker leading the Iraq national team's front line at the 2026 World Cup.

120 goals with clubs

Ayman Hussein boasts a distinguished goalscoring record at club level, with Pakhtakor confirming the player has scored 120 goals in league competitions during his professional career.

He has represented many clubs, including Duhok, Al-Naft, Al-Shorta, Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya and Al-Karma in Iraq, plus Sfaxien of Tunisia, Umm Salal, Al-Markhiya, Al-Khor and Al-Wakrah in Qatar, Al-Jazira of the UAE, and Raja Club Athletic of Morocco.

Such a long career reflects the great experience the player has gained across different competitions, under a variety of coaching schools, and in highly competitive environments.

What will Ayman Hussein add to Pakhtakor?

Ayman Hussein has the attributes of a traditional centre-forward. He is strong physically, skilled inside the penalty area, and capable of exploiting crosses and aerial balls.

Pakhtakor also expect him to give them an important attacking focal point, both in building up attacks and finishing them, while his height and aerial ability make him a source of danger from set pieces.

These qualities make him a suitable option for the team's style of play, especially in matches that require direct attacking solutions.

The presence of Iraqis eases his adaptation

Ayman Hussein will not begin his new venture in a completely unfamiliar environment, as Pakhtakor also include the Iraqi duo Bashar Resan and Zaid Tahseen, both part of the team's official squad.

Their presence should help the new striker integrate quickly, both in the dressing room and on the pitch, by: "facilitating communication with his teammates, getting to know the club's atmosphere quickly, adapting to the style of play and the technical plans, and getting used to daily life in the Uzbek capital, Tashkent".

His previous experience alongside Bashar Resan in the Iraq national team may also speed up the level of understanding between them in the attacking line.

Why have Pakhtakor signed Hussein now?

During the mid-season transfer window, clubs usually tend to sign players who can make an immediate contribution, rather than investing in talents who need a long time to develop.

Pakhtakor's management, it appears, saw Ayman Hussein as the ideal option, given his international experience, his goalscoring record and his standing with the Iraq national team, factors that reduce the need for a long adaptation period to the professional environment.

The contract running until the end of the season represents a mutual opportunity for both parties. Pakhtakor will be able to assess the player's impact on results, while Ayman Hussein gets a chance to prove his abilities in a new professional venture, one that may open the door to a contract extension if he succeeds in making the expected contribution.

Eyes turn to Ayman Hussein's goals

Pakhtakor's fans expect a lot from the Iraqi striker, especially given his distinguished goalscoring record and his long experience with the Iraq national team and the clubs he has represented. But the success of any deal is not measured by what the player achieved in the past, rather by what he will offer in his new team's shirt.

Hussein will therefore be required to integrate quickly into the attacking set-up, exploit the opportunities that come his way, and contribute decisive goals in the race for the league title.

Through this deal, Pakhtakor are sending a clear message. They are betting on a striker with great experience, capable of making the difference when the points are at their most valuable.