After Kaizer Chiefs I decided to take a break, but I am coming back - Jayiya

The 29-year-old attacker has been clubless since being released by Amakhosi in May 2019

Former winger Bhongolwethu Jayiya said he regards football as a hobby but wants to play professionally again, one year after leaving the Soweto giants.

After two seasons with Chiefs where he saw little playing time, Jayiya said he decided to take a break from football and has not been involved in action this term.

The former and star is also focusing on his Master's degree in Accounting studies but does not mind dropping to the GladAfrica Championship when he returns next season.

“At the end of the day, football for me was a hobby that paid me which is good but I ended up enjoying it to a point that I actually forgot my purpose which is to understand that I want to make a difference in society with my education,” Jayiya told Far Post.

“After the pandemic, I am coming back, I wanted to take a break because I have been playing since 2010, I needed time to gather my thoughts and reflect.

"I am coming back, I don’t know if it’s the Absa Premiership, GladAfrica Championship or overseas but I am coming back. I have been training but you miss the intensity of football.

“I will come back to football. I am going to have fun, the money will come after, let me just go enjoy myself.

"At the end of the day, is not like I didn’t want to carry on playing football, I wanted to take a break and relax, breathe, gather my thoughts, see where my mind is, where I want to go."

During his two-season spell at Chiefs, Jayiya made 15 Premier Soccer League ( ) appearances and featured in five Cup matches, failing to score a single goal.

The highest number of league games Jayiya has ever played in a single season in his career is 24 which he managed at Cape Town City, scoring five goals and in the process inviting Chiefs' interest.

“I decided to pursue my career in football and that’s when I signed for [Mpumalanga] Black Aces and I just took it from there, it went, it flourished… after Chiefs I decided to take a break, have some fun, go back to the basics, my basics was to get an education, get the knowledge in the head, football is there to have fun," he concluded.

When he was released by Chiefs, it was the time when the club carried out a massive clearout which also saw the likes of Hendrick Ekstein, Venezuelan forward Gustavo Paez, Namibian goalkeeper Virgil Vries and Kgotso Malope being shown the exit door.